TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. 7,728,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,001. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

