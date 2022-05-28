Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,177,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$62.75.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

