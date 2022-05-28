Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target Raised to €10.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.10 ($9.68) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TNISY opened at 5.10 on Tuesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of 5.10 and a one year high of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.10.
About Técnicas Reunidas
