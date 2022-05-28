Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Invests $2.58 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Brinker International accounts for about 0.6% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 747,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $65.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.