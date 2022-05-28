TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $37,150.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,455,709 shares in the company, valued at $25,675,917.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.
- On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00.
- On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.
Shares of TELA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $327,000.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELA Bio (TELA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.