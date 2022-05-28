TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $37,150.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,455,709 shares in the company, valued at $25,675,917.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

Shares of TELA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $327,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

