Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 97.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 496,651 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

