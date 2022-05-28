TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $34.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after buying an additional 1,382,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.