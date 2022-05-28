Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $98.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.70.

Several brokerages have commented on TMSNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TMSNY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.43. 6,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105. Temenos has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

