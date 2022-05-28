Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $93,165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 258.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,896 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 292.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 94.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $53,158,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 448,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.