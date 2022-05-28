Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of TX stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

