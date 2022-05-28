Terracoin Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $518,290.21 and $343.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,971.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00618174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00173625 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.