The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $86.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after purchasing an additional 570,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 364,486 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 106,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,350. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

