The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,950. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

