The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $7.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

