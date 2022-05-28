The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $79.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $59.09 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

