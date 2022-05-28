The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target to $4.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMGA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

