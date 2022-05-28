The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INTG opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

