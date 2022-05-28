The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 4,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,564. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

