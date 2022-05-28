The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TD traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,137. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

