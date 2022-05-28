Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 50 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,285.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,323.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,520.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cable One by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.