Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 50 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,285.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,323.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,520.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.74.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cable One by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
