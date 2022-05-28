Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 3.3%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 41,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 136,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.80, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$182.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.