Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TVTY. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TVTY stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

