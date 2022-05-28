Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 3,600,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at $156,641,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92.

TOST stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

