Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $2.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.17 or 0.02236838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00506965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

