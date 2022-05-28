Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

NYSE TD opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.