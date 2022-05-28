Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TSEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSEM opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

