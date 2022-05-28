TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

