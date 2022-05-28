Tranche Finance Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $7,155.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

