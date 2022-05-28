TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to report $24.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.49 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $20.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $105.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $111.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.96 million, with estimates ranging from $106.32 million to $127.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 103,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $725,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

