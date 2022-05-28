Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Up 214.9% in May

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 214.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRIS stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. Tristar Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $2,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.