Trittium Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $598,709.08 and $1,686.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

