Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

TGI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 438,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,670. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

