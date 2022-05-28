TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TWC stock opened at C$18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.20. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$16.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.00. The firm has a market cap of C$446.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

