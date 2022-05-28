Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

Twitter stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

