Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $18,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,413,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.