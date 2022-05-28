UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.18 ($72.53).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($81.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.55.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.