UBS Group Cuts HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $138.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

