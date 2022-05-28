Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Prasad Gune Sells 1,600 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $21,424.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UDMY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after buying an additional 1,053,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,793,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

