Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35-9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.20-$20.10 EPS.
ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
