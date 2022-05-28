Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35-9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.20-$20.10 EPS.

ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.95.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.