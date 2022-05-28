Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $105.02 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $105.02 million and approximately $915,242.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,857.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00612853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00168733 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.