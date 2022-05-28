Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $386.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $335.02 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

