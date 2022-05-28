United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.42.

URI stock opened at $297.46 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

