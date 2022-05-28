United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $236.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

