United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $245.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,945,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

