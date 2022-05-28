UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $612.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $613.00 to $612.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $507.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.