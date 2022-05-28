Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Reaches $13,949.40

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $13,949.40 and approximately $17.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003081 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

