Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Terry L. Jones Sells 62,719 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UONE opened at $12.14 on Friday. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $623.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
