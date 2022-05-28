Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Terry L. Jones Sells 62,719 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $12.14 on Friday. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $623.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.