Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.15.

URBN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 531,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

