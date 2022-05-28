USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

VUG opened at $245.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

