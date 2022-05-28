USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $177.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

